F3Logic LLC Sells 160 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $11.95 on Friday, hitting $294.77. 1,486,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

