Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 7,753,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,835. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

