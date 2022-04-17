Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $42,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. 22,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

