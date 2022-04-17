Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FGPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

