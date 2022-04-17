Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FGPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
