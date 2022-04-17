Financial Contrast: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) vs. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Skylight Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Skylight Health Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Skylight Health Group has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 461.22%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.49 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $21.67 million 1.78 -$10.84 million ($0.25) -3.92

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94%

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Skylight Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company operates 67 clinic locations. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

