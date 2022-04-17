Financial Survey: Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) versus The Competition

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.61 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 18.44

Stabilis Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stabilis Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 298 821 782 22 2.27

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.56%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions peers beat Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

