Financial Survey: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Augusta Gold and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 20.49% 9.91% TMC the metals N/A -151.33% -18.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

