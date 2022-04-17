Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.4 days.
Several analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.
OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.06. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106. Finning International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
