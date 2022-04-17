First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,736. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

