First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.75.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.