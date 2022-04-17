First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 79.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 283.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

