First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 1,482,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,544. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

