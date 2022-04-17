First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

NYSE FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

