First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 231,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 759,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 327,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

