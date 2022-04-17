FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0219

FLETA (FLETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $44,263.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

