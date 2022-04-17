FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $819,902.70 and $2.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

