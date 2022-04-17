Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Foot Locker by 416.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,082,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

