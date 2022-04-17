Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,901,000 after buying an additional 1,345,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,805. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

