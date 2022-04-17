Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.31. 3,310,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.