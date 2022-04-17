Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

