Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

