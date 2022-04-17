Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.92. 6,956,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,684. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

