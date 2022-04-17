Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 38,914,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,427,308. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

