Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.49. 16,424,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786,184. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

