Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.81. 5,337,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

