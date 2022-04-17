Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

