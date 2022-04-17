Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,563. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

