Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $40,664,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,524. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.