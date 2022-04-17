Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $120,290.40 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $120,290.40 and approximately $799.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.54 or 0.07506865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.71 or 0.99945389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,411,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,972 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

