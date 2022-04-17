Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.06).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($31.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,571.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,156.76. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.96. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125.82 ($27.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.71).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

