Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $340.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.50.

NYSE IT opened at $298.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.00. Gartner has a 1-year low of $189.07 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,198,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 257.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

