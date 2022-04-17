General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $90.83 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

