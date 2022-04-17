GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) PT Lowered to $41.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. GH Research has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $380,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

