Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Up 69.4% in March

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Global Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

