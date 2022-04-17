GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GHG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 293,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,817. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $527.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

