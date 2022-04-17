Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 122,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.86% of Halliburton worth $177,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 7,578,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193,269. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock worth $11,381,782. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

