Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.69).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.97) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,014.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,165.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.91), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($712,353.71). Also, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,193.90).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

