HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.93

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.93 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 121,759 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £112.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson bought 888,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151,029.53 ($196,806.79).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

