Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,002 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.16% of Huron Consulting Group worth $45,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HURN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,275. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

