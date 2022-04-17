Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on H. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.71.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

