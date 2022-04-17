Idavoll Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

