Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $56,001.47 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $56,001.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

