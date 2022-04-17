IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.94. 7,663,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

