IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 538,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

