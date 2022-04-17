IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

