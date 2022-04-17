IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.16. 1,282,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,197. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.80 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

