IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8,768 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

