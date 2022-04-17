IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

