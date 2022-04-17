IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $275.94. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.