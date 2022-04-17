Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.82. 8,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,743. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

IBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

